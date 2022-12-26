Watch CBS News
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.

Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.

When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.

Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.

