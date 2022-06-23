More than $4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 300 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value over $4 million was seized on June 17 at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility on the Texas-Mexico border.

"Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to help thwart this smuggling attempt," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility found the drugs inside a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. They extracted 1,200 hidden packages of methamphetamine from the trailer.

Both the narcotics and tractor trailer were seized. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.