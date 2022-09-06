Watch CBS News
$4.2M in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor trailer.

It happened on Aug. 31 at the World Trade Bridge.

"Our frontline CBP officers have displayed unparalleled commitment to CBP's priority border security mission, seizing a fourth significant cocaine load in the cargo environment this week," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology."

The narcotics were hidden inside a Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets. In total, 209 packages containing 545 pounds of cocaine were seized. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

