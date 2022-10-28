3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun.

It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun.

Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening.

But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours.

Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students.

The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school.

At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.

Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.