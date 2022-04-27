3 people treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Fort Worth printing business

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a printing and graphic design company called Comart Direct caught fire this morning, April 27.

Firefighters arriving at 9:30 a.m. said they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the one story building at 507 South Main Street.

The fire response was upgraded to include a HazMat component given the chemicals used within the printing/graphic company.

This prompted an "emergency response" from Oncor to ensure the power was shut off to the building.