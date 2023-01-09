3 men hospitalized following explosion at unoccupied Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three men have been hospitalized after an electrical explosion at an unoccupied Fort Worth elementary school Monday.

Fort Worth fire officials said the men were working in an empty building at the old Parkview Elementary campus, and were clearing it for demolition.

The building is not attached to the school, officials said, so no students were involved or aware of the incident.

Of the four injured, one was taken by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital where they are in critical condition, and two were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

One person was also treated at the scene.

Keller ISD has since released the following statement: