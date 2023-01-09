3 men hospitalized following explosion at unoccupied Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three men have been hospitalized after an electrical explosion at an unoccupied Fort Worth elementary school Monday.
Fort Worth fire officials said the men were working in an empty building at the old Parkview Elementary campus, and were clearing it for demolition.
The building is not attached to the school, officials said, so no students were involved or aware of the incident.
Of the four injured, one was taken by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital where they are in critical condition, and two were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals where their conditions are unknown.
One person was also treated at the scene.
Keller ISD has since released the following statement:
Keller ISD is aware of an incident that occurred this morning during demolition activities at the former Parkview ES building that resulted in injuries to contracted workers. This occurred in the old building that is currently unoccupied, no students or KISD employees were involved, and the school day at PES has continued uninterrupted.
for more features.