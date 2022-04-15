3 men arrested in February DeSoto shooting that left 2 teens injured

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for a double shooting that left a man and woman, both 17, wounded on February 26, 2022.

Malik Jackson, Roosevelt Jerome King, and Vito Disce Green were all arrested and charged in connection with a February shooting in DeSoto. DeSoto Police Department

Vito Disce Green, 18, Malik Jackson, 24, and Roosevelt Jerome King, 19, all of DeSoto, were arrested on April 15, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

On Feb. 26 at about 9:00 p.m., residents near the address called police to report a shooting. Officers began heading to the scene, but while on the way, the female victim called police and told them she and her boyfriend had been shot and were now at a nearby gas station. Police changed course to the gas station, where they provided basic medical treatment until EMS arrived.

Both victims were taken to a Dallas hospital. The man was in critical condition at the time. Police did not release updated information about the victims' statuses, but both apparently survived.

Police said after the shooting that they had reason to believe the victims travelled to DeSoto for a "prearranged meeting," but did not elaborate on what relationship they had - if any - with the suspects or on a possible motive.