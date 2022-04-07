3 fugitives wanted for child-related crimes arrested at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers from El Paso, arrested three men sought for crimes against a child within the last two days.

"Collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to locate fugitives is one of the many duties CBP Officers perform on a daily basis," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "A strong and active partnership is key to the success of our mission."

The first arrest was made by CBP Officers at the Ysleta Border Crossing on April 4, when a 45-year-old Mexican citizen, presented himself for inspection. Primary routine system checks revealed a possible outstanding warrant for his arrest. During a secondary inspection biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for sex offense against a child – fondling, from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, West Palm Beach, Florida.

On April 5, at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, CBP Officers apprehended a 19-year-old male, U.S. citizen who had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, El Paso, Texas. Later that day at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing a 38-year-old male U.S. citizen, was apprehended by CBP Officers for an outstanding warrant for neglect of a child from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, El Paso, Texas. The warrants for both individuals were discovered during primary inspections and verified in secondary utilizing biometrics.

All three men were arrested by CBP Officers and turned over to local authorities pending criminal charges.