22-year-old arrested after police recover psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Prosper Police Department arrested Gabriel Wallace, 22, on April 21 for his alleged connection to a drug bust.

Mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, cash and a .9-millimeter pistol. Prosper Police Department

Officers said an anonymous tip led them conduct a search warrant in the 300 block of East Broadway. While serving the warrant, they seized more than a pound of marijuana, four and a half pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, cash and a .9-millimeter pistol.

Wallace, who police said lived at the house, was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on multiple felony narcotics-related charges.