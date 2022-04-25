22-year-old arrested after police recover psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Prosper Police Department arrested Gabriel Wallace, 22, on April 21 for his alleged connection to a drug bust.
Officers said an anonymous tip led them conduct a search warrant in the 300 block of East Broadway. While serving the warrant, they seized more than a pound of marijuana, four and a half pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, cash and a .9-millimeter pistol.
Wallace, who police said lived at the house, was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on multiple felony narcotics-related charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.