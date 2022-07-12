21-year-old arrested after children abducted at gunpoint, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-one-year old Ariel Stuart was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping on July 11.

Police said Stuart took two girls from a house at gunpoint in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive.

Two other suspects were with Stuart when he allegedly took the children, ages four and five.

Law enforcement officials eventually found the children unharmed. Chopper 11 flew overhead as a woman escorted the girls in the heat to an awaiting police cruiser.

The investigation is ongoing.