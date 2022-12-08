Over 2,000 kids sent home with gifts after Grand Prairie's annual Santa Cop event

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — According to a recent Ramsey Solutions report, the average American family will spend about $1,300 this year on Christmas.

And for families in need, that price tag can be too much to bear. That's why the Grand Prairie Police Department has stepped in to provide gifts and holiday cheer for hundreds of those in need.

"We're thankful, some days we wake up and we don't know what the day is gonna look like. We don't have to worry about that for Christmas," said Grand Prairie resident Rochelle Hill.

For families struggling to make ends meet, Christmas time can be a time of joy but also a time of stress. But the department's annual Santa Cop event helps take a little pressure off their shoulders by providing each family with a box of toys, toiletries and sometimes even a new bike.

"It helps me not to have to get as much things that I normally have to do every year. It knocks out two or three gifts per kid," Hill said.

Hill's nephew just picked up a new set of wheels.

"Having an opportunity to give a child their very first bike it means a lot to us," said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney.

Families are referred to the program by their schools or first responders.

"We really try to target families that are truly in need," said Chief Scesney.

Aubree Figueroa just received her first bike at the Santa Cop event. A much needed lift for her family who just moved to the city.

"Knowing that I don't have a job, and it was hard, I want to thank everybody here that gave her what she wanted," said Aubree's mom Angelese Rojas.

For over 30 years now, the Santa Cop event allows Grand Prairie police to help countless families while also strengthening the connection between community and police.

"A lot of people don't see the good that the police officers do, they only see the bad and so if they look around and see this right here, you can't go wrong with this," Hill said.

The department says this is one of the largest Santa Cop events they've ever put on with over 2,000 children going home with gifts.