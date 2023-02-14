Watch CBS News
$20M scratch-off ticket prize claimed by Fort Worth resident

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth resident has claimed a top prize winning scratch-off ticket worth $20 Million.

The ticket, $20 Million Supreme, was purchased at Cleburne Food Mart, located at 3233 Cleburne Road.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in this game, according to the Texas Lottery. $20 Million Supreme offers more than $829 million in total prizes. 

Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49.

