2 women injured in shooting off Greenville Avenue in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.
Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.
When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
