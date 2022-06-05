Watch CBS News
Crime

2 women injured in shooting off Greenville Avenue in Dallas

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.

Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.

When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 2:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.