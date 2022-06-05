2 women injured in shooting off Greenville Avenue in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.

Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.

When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.