2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.