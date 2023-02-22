2 of state's 10 most wanted fugitives captured in North Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two of the state's most wanted criminals are back behind bars after being captured in North Texas, officials announced Wednesday.

The men, Marlon Ray Washington, 25, and Jerry Alan Neiss, 36, were arrested on Feb. 8, 2023 and Feb. 13, 2023, respectively. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for either arrest.

Washington had been on the run since June 2022, when the Dallas County Sheriff's Office charged him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count each of assault with bodily injury, evading arrest with a vehicle, and evading arrest. He also faced warrants for negligent homicide in Harrison County and for possession of a controlled substance in Ellis County.

He was taken into custody in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Task Force.

Neiss was wanted since Oct. 2021 after he was charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender in Montague County after serving a two-year sentence for a 2019 conviction for indecency with a child related to an incident with a 13-year-old girl. Another charge of failure to register was added in Oct. 2022.

DPS Special Agents, along with the Montague County Sheriff's Office and Bowie Police Department, arrested Neiss in Bowie.

Authorities said that if you see one of their most wanted fugitives not to approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous. Instead, they ask anyone with information to submit a Crime Stoppers tip, which offers cash rewards for tips leading to an arrest.

To reach Crime Stoppers, you can call their hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, submit a tip through the DPS website, or submit a Facebook tip. All tips are anonymous.