2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.

At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall.

One man died at the scene and the second man was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.

The investigation is ongoing.