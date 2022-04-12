2 men arrested in connection to April 4 shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, one while vacuuming shell casings inside his car, in connection to an April 4 shooting.

The victim was struck in the leg by gunfire in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Blvd. An officer working in the Real Time Crime Center Unit immediately tracked the suspect vehicle on city cameras and directed officers to its location.

Two suspects, Eric Lewis Moore, 22, and Trenton Williams, 21, were detained and arrested at a nearby car wash, and a gun was recovered at the location.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault bodily injury. Moore is also charged with tampering of evidence.