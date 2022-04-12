Watch CBS News

2 men arrested in connection to April 4 shooting

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Department Bets On Crime Reduction Plan For Results 01:53

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, one while vacuuming shell casings inside his car, in connection to an April 4 shooting. 

The victim was struck in the leg by gunfire in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Blvd. An officer working in the Real Time Crime Center Unit immediately tracked the suspect vehicle on city cameras and directed officers to its location.

Two suspects, Eric Lewis Moore, 22, and Trenton Williams, 21, were detained and arrested at a nearby car wash, and a gun was recovered at the location. 

Both men are charged with aggravated assault bodily injury. Moore is also charged with tampering of evidence.

First published on April 12, 2022 / 4:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.