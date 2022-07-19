2 McKinney firefighters injured in overnight house fire

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two firefighters were injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

At 1:47 a.m. July 19, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Morris Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found that flames may have spread from a fence into the attic of the residence.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and the residents were safely removed from the home. However, two firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital.

One experienced an apparent electrical shock while fighting the fire in the attic and the second broke a finger while forcing entry into the home, officials said. Both were treated and have been released.

Fire investigators said the structure "appeared to be a single-family home that was subdivided into three units." A separate structure in the back yard was also being used as a residence, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.