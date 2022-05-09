Watch CBS News
Crime

2 injured after shooter fires into crowd at Fort Worth nightclub

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police said that in the early morning of May 8, an assailant fired a gun into a crowd at a nightclub, injuring two.

At about 1:23 a.m., officers responded after hearing shots fired near Morton and Norwood Streets.

When the officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man shoot into the crowd before fleeing on foot.

Two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing

First published on May 8, 2022 / 8:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.