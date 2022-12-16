2 arrested for allegedly submitting fake COVID test insurance claims

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two North Texans have been arrested and charged with defrauding several insurance companies by sending them fake claims for COVID tests, prosecutors announced Friday.

On Dec. 15, Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, were arrested and charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, ten counts each of healthcare fraud, seven counts each of aggravated identity theft, and one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The pair was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 5.

According to prosecutors, Barnard and Clampitt allegedly defrauded Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana, and Molina Health Care out of over $7 million.

Barnard is accused of using his position as a lab tech at several clinics to steal patient data that included names, addresses, dates of birth, and insurance information.

He and Clampitt then allegedly contacted the patients' insurers and told them that they had COVID testing done at diagnostic laboratories when in reality, those tests never took place and the labs never existed.

They are also accused of opening bank accounts for their fake lab companies - TC Diagnostics, ME Diagnostics, and Rhine Enterprises dba PHR Diagnostics - that they would use to deposit fraudulently obtained reimbursement checks before transferring the money into their own personal accounts.

The funds were allegedly used to buy real estate and luxury cars.

Law enforcement agents reportedly seized more than $1.5 million over the course of the investigation.

If they're convicted, Barnard and Clampitt face up to 10 years in prison for each count of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They face up to two years for each count of aggravated identity theft.