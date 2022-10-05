Watch CBS News
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. 

The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. 

Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. 

The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

