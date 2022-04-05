$1M Texas lottery scratch ticket win for person in Mesquite
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - The number of North Texas millionaires continues to grow after a person in Mesquite claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Celebration.
The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 10690 Walnut Hill Lane, in Dallas.
The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Cash Celebration offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.98.
