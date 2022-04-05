Watch CBS News

$1M Texas lottery scratch ticket win for person in Mesquite

By Deborah Gaines

/ CBS DFW

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - The number of North Texas millionaires continues to grow after a person in Mesquite claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Celebration.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 10690 Walnut Hill Lane, in Dallas.

cash-celebration-scratch.jpg
Texas Lottery Commission

The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.

The win is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Cash Celebration offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.98.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.