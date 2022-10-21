More than $1M in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

HIDALGO (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted more than $1 million in cocaine in two separate incidents at a border crossing between Texas and Mexico.

Packages containing nearly 37 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Our trained CBP officers remain vigilant and relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart these smuggling attempts," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On October 16, officers seized nearly 60 pounds of cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge. The packages of narcotics were hidden inside a Ford pickup truck arriving from Mexico on the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Four days later, on Oct. 20, officers seized 37 pounds of cocaine from car arriving from Mexico on the same bridge.

Both cases remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.