18 charged with meth trafficking, gun crimes in massive drug bust

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Eighteen people were arrested this week and charged with federal methamphetamine and gun crimes, federal officials announced Friday.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said that twelve of the eighteen people accused were arrested in a "large-scale" operation in Levelland, Texas on Nov. 16, 2022. The other six people were already in state custody.

Those charged include:

  • Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Rance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Michael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Timothy John Perez –  conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Judy Cirillo Qualls – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm
  • Anthony Raven Ruiz, aka Acid – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,
  • Jose Angel Marquez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Juan Luis Quezada – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  • Ernest Michael Chavez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jennifer Dianne Clem – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Jason Wade Grant – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Ruben Soliz Guajardo – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine  
  • Gilberto Guajardo – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Santiago Vizcarra, Jr., aka Quick – distribution of methamphetamine
  • Gerry Wayne Varner – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of firearms, possession of unregistered firearms.

If convicted, some of the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

