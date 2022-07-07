16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.
At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said.
On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
