16-inch water main break shuts down Interstate 30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two lanes are back open after a 16-inch water main break shut down Interstate 30 in Fort Worth Monday morning.

The main break happened around 5:30 a.m. and affected the eastbound lanes of I-30 near Oakland Boulevard. All lanes were shut down at Beach Street, where traffic was diverted. 

A little after 8:15 a.m., officials reopened two lanes as the ponding seeped away.

