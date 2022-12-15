14 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday's storms, ranging from EF-0 to EF-2

NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Tuesday's storms that produced at least 14 tornadoes across North Texas are a stark reminder twister season isn't limited to spring.

Numerous drivers caught on the highway during the storms captured the tornado on their phones. The following video shows the twister crossing the state highway 114 in Grapevine.

The video evidence allows the National Weather Service to confirm a tornado quickly. That way they can begin tracking the damage to determine maximum wind speeds, path and how long the tornado was on the ground.

A storm can spin out multiple twisters, with a new one added each time a tornado lifts back into the sky and reforms. Still, the process of determining whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds is complicated.

"But usually within tornadic-type damage, you have a confined area along a straight line. Sometimes indications of convergence indicating rotation within the tornado as well. But there is also usually a consistency along that path that there was something-- a tornado-- in that area," said National Weather Service Jennifer Dunn.

Dunn said straight line wind damage can be very similar, but it leaves a different pattern, with damage more widespread.

Here's a breakdown of where the tornados hit, with six of them tracked in Tarrant County.

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth: Two tracks were identified near the military airfield, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1

North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mph

Near Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind

Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mph

As of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes had a rating of EF-2:

Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mph

Wise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mph

Collin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mph

Lamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph