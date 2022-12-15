Watch CBS News
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

NWS: 14 tornadoes in North Texas and counting
NWS: 14 tornadoes in North Texas and counting 02:34

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.

They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. 

So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.

Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:

  • JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1
  • North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mph
  • Near Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)
  • Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mph

As of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:

  • Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mph
  • Wise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mph
  • Collin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mph
  • Lamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
