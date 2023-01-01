Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy injured by gunfire while watching fireworks in Arlington

By Alex Keller

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A young boy will spend the first day of 2023 in the hospital recovering from a bullet wound he received while watching fireworks.

Arlington police said that at about 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Cir. to investigate a report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The boy's family members told police that everyone had gone outside to watch fireworks nearby when the child began complaining that something had hit him. 

Police said they are not yet sure where the shot came from. Their investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 3:44 PM

