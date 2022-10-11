12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.

On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.

Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.