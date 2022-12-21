11 Days of Giving: Dallas' Deaf Action Center creates community for those often excluded

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Nestled in northwest Dallas is a place the deaf can call their own.

"Every day there's different people who walk through that door," signs Roy Jones, who greets people at the Deaf Action Center's front desk in sign language.

At times, he says, people are surprised to discover someone deaf who's prepared to help them.

"And, I'm always like, come on over. I got pen and paper ready. Let me help you. Sometimes I can read a little bit of your lips, but for the most part, we write back and forth."

The DAC's executive director, Heather Hughes, believes in hiring deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

After all, she's deaf herself.

"I'm the first deaf executive director in Deaf Action Center's history and we've been here since 1977," she signs. "It really is a source of pride and empowerment to have deaf leadership. It's for the deaf, by the deaf."

Those who feel excluded elsewhere can find community here and access to all kinds of services.

The center runs its own food pantry, provides daily meals and activities for its elderly members, and operates its own apartment complex, named Martha's Vineyard Place for its inspiration

"Back in the day, Martha's Vineyard island was considered the first Deaf colony," signs Hughes. "And sign language was used throughout the island."

The deaf and hearing live side by side here, and there's no need to fight the landlord for special accommodations. Apartments are already equipped.

"Every unit here has this special doorbell flasher," demonstrates Hughes, "because deaf people can't hear the knocking."

In the DAC's offices, there is staff to help clients fight for inclusion elsewhere. "I explain and educate the Americans with Disability Act to different companies to help them get access," signs Bianca Walker,

The Deaf, Hughes says, often struggle with underemployment or unemployment because of stigma. "Many people think deaf people can't do certain things," she signs.

She's passionate about breaking down the barriers the Deaf face starting at birth. "Ninety percent of deaf and hard of hearing children are born to parents who are hearing. And often time these parents don't have the resources to learn ASL," she said.

The DAC offers ASL classes to the public and sponsors parents learning to better communicate with their children. Finding funding, though, can be hard. "We're a very undervalued and underfunded community," signs Hughes.

As part of CBS11's 11 Days of Giving series highlighting local non-profits, its sponsor, the Tom Thumb Albertsons Foundation, agreed to donate $1,000 to the DAC. "Oh, that's wonderful. Thank you. I didn't know that was going to happen," signed Hughes when she learned of the donation.

This holiday season, when many can feel left out, this organization offers a reminder of what creating community can mean.

If you're interested in taking ASL classes, the center offers a six-week course for $80. Double that and you can sponsor the parent of a deaf child, as well. The classes are available both in person and virtually.