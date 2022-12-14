11 Days of Giving: Carter's House helps get those in need back on their feet

11 Days of Giving: Carter's House helps get those in need back on their feet

11 Days of Giving: Carter's House helps get those in need back on their feet

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Inside the Park South YMCA in Dallas, past the gym and down the stairs, you'll find Carter's House. "Bad times happen to everybody, and we're here to get you through that bad time," said Shawana Carter, the founder.

She started the nonprofit to provide school uniforms, clothing and shoes for struggling families after experiencing hard times herself. "I remember what that felt like, being a parent and not being able to clothe your kids."

Clients can schedule an appointment to shop for what they need at no cost. The room is filled with bins categorized by gender and size. Clothing is gently used while socks, underwear and uniforms are new.

Carter says homelessness doesn't always mean living on the streets. In many cases, it can mean temporarily staying in a hotel or with friends. "As much as we plan and prepare and hope we have the money in the bank, a bad time can happen to anyone," said Carter. "It could look like someone who's done everything right - and a bad moment hit - and it just flipped their entire lives upside down."

LaToya Hurd knows that feeling. She came to the nonprofit more than a year ago after leaving an abusive relationship with her two young children. "I was able to shop for them," said Hurd. "Because sometimes it's not that you're looking for a handout, it's just that you need a little help."

She started as a client; now she's one of many who come to volunteer. They all want to be there to continue the mission of Carter's House... for the next fmaily that hits hard times.

"In this room you're going to find all the support and love and care you could ever imagine," said Carter.

The 11 Days of Giving is sponsored by the Tom Thumb Albertsons Foundation. In the spirit of the season, the foundation is making a $1,000 donation to each charity featured.

You can find more information about Carter's House here.