10 hit by gunfire in South Carolina mall shooting, 3 in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that 12 people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on April 16, 2022.

WLTX reported that police believe the shooting at the Columbiana Mall in Columbia was not random and that the people involved knew each other. Three people were detained, "but have not been called suspects."

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that the first shooting call came in at about 2:03 p.m. by someone inside the mall. When police arrived, they determined 12 people had been injured; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were trampled in the chaos that followed.

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 years old and were taken to nearby hospitals. One local hospital later said 9 of the 11 patients who were taken to their facility have been treated and released, while two remain hospitalized.

According to WLTX, witnesses reported that they heard "'multiple' loud gunshots ring out inside the building, and people rushing from stores. They also said they saw people on the ground."

Daniel Johnson of Alabama was with his family at the mall when the chaos started. "I was just enjoying some food in the food court and kind of heard the shots and then I saw just a mob of people running toward the doors,' he told WLTX. "People were getting stepped on and trampled."

After the shooting happened, mallgoers were ordered to shelter in place. Police officers later went door to door to rescue them.

The Columbiana Mall has since issued a statement through Columbia Police on the shooting:

"Today's isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement."

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann decried the violence and said in a statement:

"Our community is saddened by this senseless shooting and the pain it caused to innocent bystanders. Our focus is on getting them treatment right now and on being supportive of the multiple law enforcement agencies working together to bring these criminals to justice."

The mall said on its website that it will be closed until further notice.

Police departments from nearby cities are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story.