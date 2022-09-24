1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.
At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway.
A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them.
The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.
The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
