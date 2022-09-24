Watch CBS News
Crime

1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Friday evening headlines for September 23, 2022
Friday evening headlines for September 23, 2022 02:16

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.

At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway. 

A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them. 

The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.

The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say. 

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 8:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.