1 man hospitalized after fire at Dallas duplex

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 11
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 11 02:58

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A duplex resident was taken to a hospital after trying to put out a fire at his residence. 

At 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 3400 block of Beall Street. 

Firefighters said when they arrived at the one-story duplex, fire was coming from one of the windows. The flames were extinguished approximately 10 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene. 

DFR said that a man, who lived on the side of the duplex where the fire originated, tried to go back inside to put the fire out himself. 

The man was taken to a local hospital after exposing himself to the smoky conditions. DFR said he was unsuccessful to put the fire out. 

DFR said the fire is believed to have originated in a bedroom, but is undetermined at this time.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

