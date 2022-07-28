1 injured in officer-involved-shooting at Dallas convenience store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is injured following an officer-involved-shooting at a Dallas convenience store Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. July 27 in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road.

Earlier that night, police said officers "observed a drug transaction in the parking lot of the gas station and attempted a traffic stop." However, the driver did not stop and officers attempted to follow but lost sight.

Officers shortly located the car back at the gas station with the suspect driver inside the business, police said.

Police said when officers tried to take the man into custody, a fight broke out and the suspect--whose identity has not been released--pulled out a handgun. One officer then fired his weapon and hit the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.