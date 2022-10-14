Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says
1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says 00:32

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.

Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.

Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent.  

The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 6:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.