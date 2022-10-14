1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.

Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.

Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent.

The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.