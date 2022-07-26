Watch CBS News
1 dead after shooting at Dallas night club

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shooting at a Dallas night club early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:34 a.m. July 26, police said the victim was inside the Blum at the Sporting Club where they were involved in a verbal argument with an unknown suspect. 

After the argument, police said the victim was shot and killed inside the club.

Police said the suspect left the location in an unknown direction and this remains an ongoing investigation.

