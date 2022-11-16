1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.

At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.

When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.

Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.