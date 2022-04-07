1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.
On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.
When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.
Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.
The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.
No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.