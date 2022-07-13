Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after house fire in East Oak Cliff

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 12
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 12 02:18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died after a house fire in East Oak Cliff this evening.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call at around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hudspeth Avenue on Tuesday.

When crews first arrived at the home, they saw the house 'fully engulfed in flames.'

Crews went in to fight the flames and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman survived the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. 

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 8:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.