1 dead after house fire in East Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died after a house fire in East Oak Cliff this evening.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call at around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hudspeth Avenue on Tuesday.

When crews first arrived at the home, they saw the house 'fully engulfed in flames.'

Crews went in to fight the flames and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman survived the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.