1 dead, 2 teens arrested after shooting in Oak Cliff

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and two teens were arrested after a shooting in Oak Cliff Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7:29 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. 

When officers arrived, they found an unknown Latin male "shot several times inside a parked car," police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

During their preliminary investigation, police determined two suspects ran from the car after multiple shots were fired. The suspects—19-year-old Jennifer Posado-Colato and 18-year-old Joe Torres—were found at a nearby home.

Police said Torres shot and killed the victim and Posado-Colato took the weapon and left it at the home where they were later found.

Torres had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Posado-Colato complained of medical issues and was also transported.

Police charged Torres was with murder and charged Posado-Colato with tampering with physical evidence.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 10:17 AM

