1 critically injured in shooting at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting at a Fort Worth home early Friday morning.
At 2:30 a.m. July 29, police were sent to a shooting call at 2504 Refugio Ave. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.