1 critically injured in shooting at Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting at a Fort Worth home early Friday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. July 29, police were sent to a shooting call at 2504 Refugio Ave. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.