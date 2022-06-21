Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to pressure state officials

Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 hearing

Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 hearing

New Mexico county commissioner sentenced for Jan. 6 conviction

New Mexico county commissioner sentenced for Jan. 6 conviction

Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearing puts focus on Trump's efforts to pressure state officials

Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearing puts focus on Trump's efforts to pressure state officials

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On