Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to pressure state officials
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol reconvened Tuesday for the next in a series of public hearings this month. This hearing is set to focus on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure officials in Arizona and Georgia to overturn the 2020 election results.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement that "pressuring public servants to betray their oaths was a fundamental part" of Trump's "playbook."
Thompson said Trump's pressuring of these election officials was based on the "big lie." "The lie hasn't gone away. It's corrupting our democratic institutions," Thompson added, specifically noting that a New Mexico county official refused to certify the recent primary results.
Thompson, vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney and committee member Rep. Adam Schiff all noted in their opening statements that the democratic institutions held despite Trump's falsehoods – but it could "break under pressure."
"The system held, but barely," Schiff said. "And the system held because people of courage, Republicans and Democrats, like the witnesses we will hear today, put their oath to the country and the constitution above any other consideration."
Three Republicans, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state's office, and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, testified first.
Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, a former election worker from Fulton County, Georgia, will appear in a second panel.
Trump lost both Georgia and Arizona to President Biden, but he and officials with his reelection campaign pushed top officials in those states to overturn the election results, in part through a scheme to submit alternate, pro-Trump slates of electors.
In Georgia, Trump urged Raffensberger in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to "find" enough votes to make him the winner, though Raffensperger repeatedly rebuffed the president's efforts and refuted claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia.
Both Raffensperger and Sterling defended the integrity of Georgia's election and faced intense criticism for their actions, receiving death threats and, in the case of Raffensperger, a censure by the state Republican Party. Despite the backlash, Raffensperger defeated Trump-backed Rep. Jody Hice and two other candidates who challenged him in the Republican primary last month for secretary of state.
The two election officials also testified this month before a special grand jury in Fulton County that is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election.
Trump accused Moss, the Fulton County election worker, and her mother of carrying out a fake ballot scheme and called them professional vote scammers, allegations that led to death threats and intimidation, and forced them into hiding, committee aides said.
According to the written testimony obtained by CBS News ahead of the hearing, Moss will say she and mother have been "under attack" just for doing their jobs as a result of the baseless claims spread by Trump, Giuliani and their allies.
"They said we snuck ballots into the State Farm Arena in a suitcase. That is a lie. They said we lied about a water main break to kick observers out. That is a lie. They said we counted ballots multiple times to try to steal the election. That is a lie," she wrote in testimony to the panel. "And they said we passed around flash drives to try to hack voting machines. That's a lie, too — the thing they got so worked up about my mom passing to me was a ginger mint. Her favorite candy. All of the accusations made against me and my mom were lies."
In Arizona, Bowers, who backed Trump in 2020, received a call from Trump and Giuliani, the former president's lawyer, in late November 2020 urging him to have the state legislature substitute a slate of presidential electors, overriding Mr. Biden's win in the state, according to the Arizona Republic.
Bowers also received an email from Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in early November 2020 urging him to select a "clean slate of electors," according to the Washington Post. The committee has asked to speak with Thomas, and she told The Daily Caller she looks forward to talking with House investigators.
Testimony from Trump White House officials, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to be heard during Tuesday's hearing.
Earlier hearings have focused on the violence that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as law enforcement struggled to control the mob of Trump's supporters descending on the complex to stop Congress's counting of state electoral votes; Trump's decision to declare victory on election night even though his closest aides knew there was no evidence to support his claims the election was stolen from him; and the former president's efforts to strong-arm Vice President Mike Pence to reject state electoral votes and unilaterally declare him the winner of the election.
In its third hearing last week, aides to the former vice president said Trump's repeated lies about the election pushed the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis and put Pence in harm's way when a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.
"Approximately 40 feet. That's all there was, 40 feet between the vice president and the mob," Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, said last week. "Make no mistake about the fact that the vice president's life was in danger."
Trump, meanwhile, has continued to attack the committee and falsely claim he won the 2020 election. During remarks Saturday in Memphis as part of the "American Freedom Tour," Trump claimed without evidence the committee is doctoring video of depositions and accused its members of being "liars and con artists."
Arizona House speaker recalls push from Trump attorney John Eastman and GOP Rep. Andy Biggs to decertify electors
After the election, Bowers also recalled how Trump attorney John Eastman and Republican Rep. Andy Biggs urged him to decertify electors for Mr. Biden in Arizona.
Bowers testified that Eastman in a phone call urged him to call Arizona lawmakers back into session to decertify Arizona's electors for Biden. Bowers pushed back, but Eastman persisted.
"Just do it, and let the courts sort it out," Bowers recalled Eastman saying.
Bowers also testified he received a call from Republican Rep. Andry Biggs, asking if he would sign onto a letter and support the de-certification of the electors.
"And I said I would not," Bowers testified.
Biggs has refused to cooperate with the select committee.
Arizona House speaker says he "did not want to be used as a pawn" in scheme to subvert election
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican, testified to the committee that "yes," he wanted Trump to win a second term, but "yes," President Biden won in Arizona.
Bowers said it is "false" that he ever told the former president he won Arizona, even though Trump claimed that was the case.
Bowers described a call he received from Trump and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on a Sunday after the 2020 presidential election.
Bowers testified that he asked Guiliani for evidence of the fraud, Giuliani claimed on "multiple occasions," such as Giuliani's claim that thousands of illegal immigrants and dead people voted.
Bowers said Guiliani told the then-president and Bowers that he would follow through with that evidence. But Bowers said he "never" received such evidence.
Bowers said he was first asked to allow an official committee at the Arizona Capitol so they could hear evidence of alleged election fraud and then take action.
"And I refused," Bowers said, noting a "circus" of demonstrations had been brewing, and he didn't want that in the Arizona House.
"I did not feel that the evidence, granted in its absence, merited the hearing, and I did not want to be used as a pawn," he said.
Bowers said he was told there was a legal theory in Arizona that Biden electors could be replaced with Trump electors.
"I said that's — that's totally new to me. I've never heard of any such thing," Bowers said, adding that such a thing would be "counter" to his "oath," and to his faith.
Bowers said a "tenant of my faith is that the Constitution is divinely inspired," and that what he was being asked to do was "foreign to my very being."
Bowers said "no one" ever provided him evidence of voter fraud in Arizona sufficient to overturn the election.
Bowers said the president called him another time, in December, and told him that while he had wanted him to win, he did not win the election and Bowers would not do anything in an attempt to change that.
Trump supporters join pressure campaign against Republican leaders in Michigan, Pennsylvania, committee shows
Not only did the president attempt to enlist state election officials and lawmakers in his quest to stop the transfer of power, but he also encouraged his supporters to ramp up the pressure for state legislatures to appoint an alternate slate of electors, according to the select committee.
"The president's supporters heard the former president's claims of fraud and the false allegations he made against state and local officials as a call to action," Schiff said.
The committee played video of protesters outside the home of Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan secretary of state, who said the uncertainty of what the demonstrators would do drove her fear.
"Are they coming with guns? Are they going to attack my house? I'm in here with my kid," she said, according to a recording of her interview that played during the hearing.
The president and his lawyers mounted pressure on election officials spanning several states, according to a video crafted by the panel that featured Josh Roselman, investigative counsel for the select committee.
Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, another lawyer working with the Trump campaign, appeared before state lawmakers pushing their claims of fraud, and the former president's re-election campaign distributed a script to supporters, in which they told state lawmakers they had "the power to reclaim your authority to send a slate of electors that will support President Trump and Vice President Pence," according to a recording obtained by the panel.
Trump himself also invited delegations from Michigan and Pennsylvania to the White House, and at least one Republican, Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, told the panel he reiterated to the president they would follow the law.
Trump even posted Shirkey's contact information online, and the Michigan Republican said he received thousands of text messages encouraging him to take action.
"They were believing things that were untrue," Shirkey told the committee of the Trump supporters claiming the state legislature could appoint a dueling slate of electors.
Bryan Cutler, speaker of the Pennsylvania House, received numerous calls from Giuliani and Ellis, and in one voicemail obtained and played by the committee, Giuliani teases he has "something important to call to your attention that I think really changes things."
Cutler, according to Roselman, felt the calls were inappropriate and had his lawyer ask Giuliani to stop calling him, though he continued to reach out.
Protesters also descended upon Cutler's home and district office, and his then-15-year son was home alone for one demonstration, he told the committee in an interview. The barrage of calls also prompted him to disconnect his home phone for three days, he said.
Public pressure grew dangerous in the lead-up to Jan. 6, Roselman said.
"The punishment for treason is death," one unidentified man clad in a bulletproof vest said into a camera.
Schiff: Trump and his top advisers had direct involvement in key elements of this plot
Rep. Adam Schiff, who is leading Tuesday's hearing, said the committee plans to lay out evidence that President Trump and his allies had "direct involvement" in the scheme to overthrow the election.
"Nevertheless, for the first time in history, the losing presidential candidate fought to hold on to power," Schiff said. "As we have seen in previous hearings, he did so through a variety of means. On Election Day, he sought to stop the counting of the vote, knowing that the millions of absentee ballots that elections officials would be counting on Election Day would run strongly against him and deliver a victory to Joe Biden. Next, when he could not stop the counting, he tried to stop state legislators and governors from certifying the results of the election. He went to court and filed dozens of frivolous lawsuits making unsubstantiated claims of fraud. When that too failed, he mounted a pressure campaign."
Schiff said nothing stopped the Trump campaign from trying to declare victory, not even his attorney general, William Barr, telling him the claims of election fraud were "bullshit."
The committee said it has obtained an email from two days after the election in which a campaign lawyer Cleta Mitchell wrote to another campaign lawyer John Eastman asking him to write a memo to justify the idea of state legislators designating electors.
Cheney: Trump had a "direct and personal role" in effort to pressure state officials and legislatures
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, reiterated that the committee will spend its fourth hearing examining the former president's effort to overturn the results of the election by exerting pressure on state election officials and state lawmakers.
"Donald Trump had a direct, and personal role in this effort, as did Rudy Giuliani, as did John Eastman," Cheney said. "In other words, the same people who were attempting to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes illegally were also simultaneously working to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election at the state level."
The Wyoming Republican said each prong of Trump's campaign to remain in power are "independently serious" and deserve the attention of both Congress and the Justice Department.
During the proceedings, the committee plans to play recordings of calls Trump made to officials in Georgia and elsewhere, and Cheney encouraged viewers to "keep in mind what Donald Trump already knew" when he spoke with them, having been told repeatedly his allegations of voter fraud were baseless.
"We took a hard look at this ourselves and based on our review of it … the Fulton County allegations had no merit," former Attorney General Bill Barr told the committee, according to a clip of his testimony played by Cheney. "We didn't see any evidence of fraud in the Fulton County episode."
Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general, recalled to House investigators that he told Trump "Sir, we've done dozens of investigations, hundreds of interviews. The major allegations are not supported by the evidence developed," according to his taped interview.
"The point is this: Donald Trump did not care about the threats of violence. He did not condemn them. He made no effort to stop them. He went forward with his fake allegations anyway," Cheney said.
She concluded by thanking the election officials for their service and said: "We cannot let America become a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence."
Thompson says Trump's lie about mass election fraud "hasn't gone away"
Chairman Bennie Thompson, opening the hearing, said the committee on Tuesday will show that "what happened to Mike Pence wasn't an isolated part of Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the election.
Trump also pressured state and local officials, Thompson said.
"A handful of election officials in several key states stood between Donald Trump and the upending of American democracy," Thompson said.
In an attempt to overturn the election results, Trump focused on "just a few states," attempting to influence officials.
"Like Mike Pence, these public servants wouldn't go along with Donald Trump's scheme," the chairman said.
And when those officials wouldn't try to corrupt the election, Trump "worked to ensure they'd face the consequences," even though Trump knew claims of mass fraud were false, Thompson said.
But those threats to American democracy continue, Thompson said, referencing a recent example.
"Two weeks ago, New Mexico held its primary elections," Thompson said. "One county commission refused to certify the results. … The court stepped in, saying New Mexico law required the commission to certify the results. Two of the three members of the commission finally relented. One still refused."
That one commissioner, Couy Griffin, was found guilty earlier this year of illegally entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, Thompson said.
Claims that widespread voter fraud tainted the 2020 presidential election "have always been alive," and are based on a lie, Thompson said.
"The lie hasn't gone away. It's corrupting our democratic institutions," Thompson said, warning that if election officials cave to political pressure in the future, it will be a "catastrophe."
State officials to take center stage at fourth public Jan. 6 hearing
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak to preview the fourth public hearing of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Former Georgia elections worker Wandrea ArShaye Moss will tell select committee of threats she and her family received after Trump spread fraud claims
In written testimony to the select committee obtained by CBS News, Moss lamented that since December 2020, she and her mother have been "under attack" just for doing their jobs as a result of the baseless claims spread by Trump, Giuliani and their allies.
"They said we snuck ballots into the State Farm Arena in a suitcase. That is a lie. They said we lied about a water main break to kick observers out. That is a lie. They said we counted ballots multiple times to try to steal the election. That is a lie," she wrote in testimony to the panel. "And they said we passed around flash drives to try to hack voting machines. That's a lie, too — the thing they got so worked up about my mom passing to me was a ginger mint. Her favorite candy. All of the accusations made against me and my mom were lies."
Moss detailed the threats and harassment she endured as a result of the accusations spread by the former president, his lawyer and allies. According to Moss, a stranger told her, ""be glad [it's] 2020 and not 1920," while others said she should hang alongside her mother for committing treason.
Moss said her son also received threats, while people appeared at her grandmother's house "trying to bust the door down and conduct a citizen's arrest of my mom and me."
"Can you imagine what it's like to feel responsible for your grandmother, your mother, and your teenage son being threatened and lied about, over and over again? To be singled out as a criminal? To be accused of treason in the only country you've ever called home?" she wrote. "I didn't realize how much I loved my job until it was taken away from me by a few people who decided that their lie was more important than my life."
Moss said the threats have shaped how she interacts with people in public, as she has stopped giving out business cards to voters, worries when she is in the grocery store and her mother calls her name, and when she answers the phone and hears an unrecognizable voice.
"Nobody should have to go through what I've been through. Especially not our election workers who do the heavy lifting our democracy depends on," she told Congress in written testimony. "They do not receive the recognition or respect they deserve for the service they provide to this country."
Moss said she and her mother, Ruby Freeman, spoke with investigators who were examining the voter fraud claims and determined the allegations made against her were false.
"Former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and their allies didn't like the outcome of the election, so they made up lies about us even though we were simply doing our jobs," she wrote.
— Nikole Killion and Melissa Quinn
British filmmaker who has exclusive footage of Trump and inner circle says he will comply with subpoena
Alex Holder, a British documentary filmmaker who was with former President Donald Trump and his inner circle before and after Jan. 6, 2021, said Tuesday that he will comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.
Holder tweeted a statement saying he will appear for a deposition on Thursday. He also said they had "dutifully" handed over all material that has been requested.
According to Holder, he had "unparalleled access and exclusive interviews" with Trump, his children Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric and Jared Kushner as well as Vice President Mike Pence.
"When we started this project in Sept. 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress," Holder said. "As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately."
The existence of the tapes and the subpoena was first reported by Politico.
Jan. 6 House select committee holds fourth public hearing
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its fourth public hearing Tuesday afternoon. The panel will focus on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure local and state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" from Capitol Hill with a preview of the hearing.
Day 3 of hearings shifts Trump's pressure campaign against Pence
With in-person testimony from two close aides to the former vice president, the committee turned its attention to Trump's efforts to pressure Pence to unilaterally reject state electors votes and declare Trump the winner.
The effort hinged on a strategy pushed by John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who claimed the vice president had the constitutional and legal authority to reject or replace slates of electors. But Michael Luttig, a widely respected conservative and retired federal judge who advised Pence, told the committee that Eastman, his former law clerk, was wrong.
The panel demonstrated through testimony from Pence's chief of staff Marc Short and other aides that they repeatedly told Trump and his allies that Eastman's plan had no basis under the Constitution or federal law. And Eastman himself also knew the plan was unlawful, according to evidence presented by the committee. In the wake of the Capitol attack, Eastman sent Rudy Giuliani an email seeking a presidential pardon, which was obtained by the panel.
During the third hearing, Americans also learned of a heated phone call Trump had with Pence the morning of Jan. 6, before the joint session of Congress convened to tally state electoral votes, and saw new photos of the vice president hunkered down in a secure location in the Capitol complex, which he refused to leave despite the Secret Service directing him to.
Luttig closed the hearing with a stark warning: "Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy."
Day 2 of hearings zeroes in on Trump's false election claims
In its second public hearing, the select committee focused on President Trump's decision to declare victory late in the night after polls closed on Election Day, even though his closest aides warned him it was too early to deem himself the winner.
Trump then used his premature declaration of victory to push his baseless claims that the election was stolen — claims even his top administration officials knew were not supported by evidence, the committee showed.
"Bogus," "silly," and "amateurish" were some of the words used by former Attorney General Bill Barr in testimony to House investigators to describe the claims of fraud. Barr also knocked Trump as generally being the "weak element on the Republican ticket."
The former attorney general recalled being "demoralized" by Trump believing machines from Dominion Voting Systems were rigged, "because I thought, 'Boy if he really believes this stuff, he has you know, lost contact with — he's become detached from reality, if he really believes this stuff.'"
The panel also detailed a scheme in which Trump's campaign and related entities raised money off of the former president's false election claims, telling supporters their donations would be used to fund litigation challenging the election results. In all, the committee said $250 million was raised for an "Election Defense Fund," which a Trump campaign staffer said she didn't believe existed.
The money instead went to Trump's Save America PAC, which then donated "millions" to entities and vendors with ties to Trump, according to the committee.
On Day 1 of hearings, Capitol Police officer described "carnage" and "chaos" of assault
One of two witnesses to testify in-person during the prime-time hearing on June 9, the committee's first of the month, was Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury on Jan. 6. Edwards described Capitol Hill as a "war scene" on the day of the attack.
"It was something like I had seen out of the movies," Edwards said. "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."
Watch her testimony in the video below.