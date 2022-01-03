Watch Live: Kevin McCarthy falls short of majority in first House speaker vote, forcing second round

Watch Live: Kevin McCarthy falls short of majority in first House speaker vote, forcing second roundget the free app
The vote for House Speaker will go to a second ballot for the first time in about 100 years as Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost more Republican votes than he could afford to reach a majority on the first ballot.
McCarthy held a majority of GOP support on the first ballot, but he needs a majority of the full House – and given Republicans' slim majority, he could only afford to lose four Republicans. He lost that multiple times over. In the final vote count, he lost 19 votes, falling far short of the 218 needed, and Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries received more votes than he did but also fell short of a majority.
During the House GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning, McCarthy raised his voice as he made an impassioned plea to Republicans, telling them he has "earned" the speakership, two sources familiar with the meeting told CBS News.
McCarthy met with the Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus on Monday night, telling reporters on Tuesday night that the meeting was "intense," but he would not be held hostage by them and he was prepared for a battle on the House floor.
"Well, that's not about America, and I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves," McCarthy said. "We may have a battle on the floor. But the battle is for the conference and the country, and that's fine with me."
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar pointedly said "House Democrats are united" as he nominated Jeffries to be leader. And Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, of Arizona, was also nominated to be speaker, winning several votes in the first round.
Members cannot take their oaths of office until the House has a new speaker. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a bipartisan standing ovation as she gaveled in the meeting, her last act as leader. She announced after Election Day that she would not be seeking a leadership role, paving the way for a new generation of Democrats to take over, led by Jeffries.
— Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.
Second round of voting begins
Now that no one has clinched enough votes to become speaker, the House has proceeded to the second round of voting.
In this round, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, rose to nominate McCarthy again, and Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated Jordan. Jeffries, who had the most votes in the first round, is also running.
"No matter how many times it takes, Kevin McCarthy," New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said in announcing her vote in the first round, sensing that it could be a long afternoon ahead.
Ahead of any new votes, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted on the House floor chatting with the very conservative Rep. Paul Gosar. The Congresswoman from New York was also spotted speaking with GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.
19 Rs vote against McCarthy in the first round as Jeffries receives more but not enough votes
Nineteen Republicans voted for someone other than McCarthy in the first round of voting, making it so no nominee reached a majority of votes. McCarthy received 203 votes, while Jeffries received 212..
Jeffries received more votes than McCarthy, but still failed to reach a majority of votes, since members did not cross party lines.
That forces the House to another round of voting.
Sources: McCarthy made impassioned plea to GOP during morning conference meeting, saying he's "earned" the speakership
During the House GOP conference meeting before Congress convened, McCarthy raised his voice as he made an impassioned plea to Republicans, telling them he has "earned" the speakership, two sources familiar with the meeting told CBS News.
He also listed all the concessions he has made in trying to win over holdouts. At one point, McCarthy suggested that a vote against him was a vote against the will of the majority of the conference. Later in the meeting, McCarthy allies asked what further concessions he could make to win the votes of Gaetz, Goode and others, and the response was that there were none.
McCarthy likely not to win majority in first round of voting
McCarthy has lost at least seven votes in the first round so far, almost certainly ensuring he will not win speaker in the first round of voting, unless there are some members who do not vote. The Republicans he lost include Rep. Dan Bishop, Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Republicans who opposed McCarthy voted for either Rep. Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan or Rep. Jim Banks. Neither Jordan nor Banks was nominated for speaker.
Andy Biggs nominated for speaker
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar nominated fellow Arizonan Rep. Andy Biggs for speaker. Biggs also ran against McCarthy within the GOP conference in November and won 31 votes to McCarthy's 188.
"House Democrats are united," Aguilar says as he nominates Jeffries as leader
Rep. Pete Aguilar, now the House Democratic caucus chair, said on the floor that "Democrats are united" around Rep. Hakeem Jeffires, striking a clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans.
Aguilar said Jeffries "doesn't make excuses" for a "twice-impeached former president," or "bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy," likely a dig at McCarthy.
"Hakeem's leadership style is quite simple — spread love. It's the Brooklyn way," Aguilar said of the Democratic leader.
Stefanik nominates McCarthy to be House speaker
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the GOP conference chair, officially nominated McCarthy to be speaker at 12:35 p.m., to a standing ovation from a vast majority of Republicans.
"No one has worked harder for this Republican majority than Kevin McCarthy," Stefanik said.
She praised him for a winning record for Republicans and said he could build consensus and called him a "proud conservative with a tireless work ethic," to cheers from the majority of the conference.
Members vote to establish a quorum
Members of the House, new and old, gathered and greeted each other as they voted to establish a quorum in the House chamber.
The House needed, and established, a quorum in order to move forward with a vote for speaker. The quorum call was established at 434, the total number since the death of Rep. Don McEachin.
Many members brought their young children with them to the chamber.
Pelosi gavels in House for the last time
In her last act as House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi gaveled in the start of the session to a standing ovation. Pelosi will still be representing her district, but she declined to seek a leadership role in the 118th Congress. The move the way for a new generation of Democrats to take over, led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the chamber to watch the proceedings, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.
McCarthy says he won't be held hostage by Freedom Caucus
Republicans emerged from their 9:30 a.m. conference meeting with both sides adhering to their positions just before the new Congress convenes. McCarthy told reporters afterward that the meeting was "intense," but that he wouldn't be held hostage by the Freedom Caucus and said he was prepared for a battle on the House floor.
"There's times we're going to have to argue with our own members, if they're looking at — for only positions for themselves, not for the country," McCarthy said. He added that over the last two months Republicans had been working to develop rules that empower all members of Congress, "but we're not empowering certain members over others."
He also said of the proposal from far-right Freedom Caucus members, "I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves. So, we may have a battle on the floor. But the battle is for the conference in the country, and that's fine."
Gaetz reiterated his opposition, saying, "Everything I heard hardened my resolve that this town desperately needs change. And if it's a few of us who have to stand in the breach to force it, we are willing to do so for as long as it takes."
McCarthy told reporters before heading to the House floor that he's "not going anywhere" when asked if he would stay in the race. "We did have an intense conference and it's intense for a purpose," McCarthy said. "We have worked for a long time."
McCarthy said that last night he was presented with an opportunity to get to 218 by a group of Republicans "if I provided certain members with certain positions, certain gavels to take over certain committees to have certain budgets."
"Well, that's not about America, and I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves," McCarthy said. "We may have a battle on the floor. But the battle is for the conference and the country, and that's fine with me."
– Rebecca Kaplan, John Nolen
What's the big deal about this race?
Aside from the president, the House speaker is arguably the most powerful figure in the United States government. The speaker also is next in line to the presidency after the vice president.
Any Republican House speaker will be in a position to block or negotiate key legislation, particularly useful for Republicans with a Democratic-controlled Senate and a Democrat in the White House.
The House speaker controls the legislative agenda, determining whether a bill makes it to the floor or dies before a vote can be taken.
McCarthy says it's going to be a "good day"
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy entered a GOP conference meeting around 9:30 a.m.
"We are going to have a good day today," he told reporters when asked if he has the votes to be the next speaker.
McCarthy also laughed when reporters asked if he'd back GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, for speaker if he fails to secure the necessary votes.
What McCarthy needs to win
To win the speaker's office, McCarthy must secure the majority of votes, which means he could win with fewer than 218 votes if some members vote "present" or are absent.
It remains to be seen whether some Republicans will simply choose to vote "present" or stay away from the Capitol entirely to allow McCarthy to win without their support.
Meanwhile, Democrats are expected to cast their support behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, voted to be the top House Democrat by the Democratic Caucus last month.
McCarthy won the GOP nominee for the speaker's race last month, defeating Biggs with 188 votes. Thirty-one Republicans voted for Biggs.