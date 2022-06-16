How to watch Thursday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on Trump's "relentless" pressure on Pence

How to watch Thursday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on Trump's "relentless" pressure on Penceget the free app
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the third in a series of public hearings on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a Special Report.
Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted a preview of the hearing, saying it would be focused on "President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."
Pence's former counsel Greg Jacob is scheduled to appear.
Cheney also showed a video clip of testimony of Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann speaking about a conversation he had with Trump-allied legal adviser John Eastman on Jan. 7, 2021 — the day after the riot. Herschmann said Eastman mentioned something about Georgia and preserving something for appeal, and Herschmann said he replied, "Are you out of your f-ing mind? I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: Orderly transition."
Herschmann added that he told Eastman, "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever going to get in your life: Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."
The inclusion of the Herschmann clip suggests Thursday's hearing will take a look at Eastman's role. CBS News has obtained records showing Eastman pushed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to help overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the state and send "an alternate slate of electors" for Trump.
Cheney said in her opening statement last week that the committee will present email exchanges between Eastman and Jacob, the Pence attorney. "Jacob said this to Mr. Eastman: 'Thanks to your bullsh**, we are under siege,'" Cheney said.
What was scheduled to be the third hearing Wednesday was postponed on Tuesday, the committee said. There was some uncertainty behind the reason for the delay. Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said the delay was due to "tech issues" with the staff putting together the video presentation. But a committee spokesperson said the postponement was "due to a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses."
Meanwhile, committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar said Tuesday that the schedule has "always been fluid."
The committee has two more public hearings scheduled: Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET. There is another expected to be announced.
How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee hearing
What: House Jan. 6 committee hearing
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
On TV: CBS stations (Find your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com
Cheney releases video previewing Thursday's hearing
Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted a video preview ahead of Thursday's hearing. She said the committee will focus on "President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."
Cheney also showed a clip of testimony of Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann speaking about a conversation he had with Trump-allied legal adviser John Eastman on Jan. 7, 2021 — the day after the riot. Eastman had been pushing arguments for states to overturn Biden's victory.
Herschmann said he told Eastman, "Are you out of your f-ing mind? I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: Orderly transition."
Herschmann added that he told Eastman, "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever going to get in your life: Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."
Pence's former chief counsel Greg Jacob to appear Thursday
Greg Jacob, who served as chief counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, is set to appear before the committee on Thursday. According to The Washington Post, Jacob and Pence chief of staff Marc Short were with Pence in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cheney said in her opening statement last week that the committee will present email exchanges between Jacob and Trump-allied attorney John Eastman. "Jacob said this to Mr. Eastman: 'Thanks to your bullsh**, we are under siege,'" Cheney said.
Committee announces next hearings
The House Jan. 6 committee announced the dates of the next two hearings: Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET.
These two hearings will be the fourth and fifth out an expected six hearings.
Highlights from Day 1 of the hearings
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol began laying out its findings in a prime-time hearing on Thursday, June 9.
Many of the revelations came from recorded, on-camera testimony from Trump administration insiders, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General William Barr, who have appeared before the committee over the past several months.
There was also live testimony from two witnesses. Documentary filmmaker Nick Quested described following the Proud Boys as they led the assault.
And Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards gave a firsthand account of trying to hold back the mob and suffering a traumatic brain injury that has kept her from returning to the job.
"What I saw was just a war scene," she said. "It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I could not believe my eyes. ... It was carnage. It was chaos."
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that as a police officer and as a law enforcement officer, I would find myself in the middle of a battle," she continued. "I am trained to detain a couple of subjects and handle a crowd, but I'm not combat trained. And that day, it was just hours of hand-to-hand combat."
Highlights from Day 2 of the hearings
In the second day of the House Jan. 6 select committee public hearings, on Monday, June 13, the committee focused on the evidence establishing that former President Donald Trump lost his reelection campaign, and knew that he lost.
Yet instead of accepting defeat, Chairman Bennie Thompson said Trump "decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people," which culminated in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Witnesses included former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who testified about how the network called the crucial state of Arizona for Biden, and videotaped testimony from Trump's 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who said he thought it was "far too early" for Trump to declare victory on election night, which Trump did at the urging of Rudy Giuliani.
There was also additional videotaped testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, who was shown in the first hearing saying he told Trump his claims of widespread election fraud were "bullsh**."
Barr said a report claiming voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems were changing votes from Trump to President Biden was "amateurish," and he described other claims of voter fraud as "bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation."
The committee also showed how the Trump campaign and allies used baseless claims of election fraud to raise millions of dollars from the former president's supporters — money that was then funneled into the pockets of entities with close ties to Trump.