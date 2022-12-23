Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Friday, Dec. 23

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a First Alert Weather Day here in North Texas and this is what we can expect:

  • A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon
  • A hard freeze warning will expire at 9 a.m. 
  • Highs will be the mid 20s across North Texas and we'll see mostly cloudy skies
 

MedStar receives overnight cold-related calls

6:57 a.m. — MedStar reports that they responded to 27 cold-related calls Thursday, seven of which were overnight.

Airports see delays, cancellations

6:25 a.m. — FlightAware reports the following delays and cancellations:

DFW Airport

Total delays: 48
Total cancellations: 97

Love Field

Total delays: 49
Total cancellations: 41

