First Alert Weather: Live updates for Friday, Dec. 23
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a First Alert Weather Day here in North Texas and this is what we can expect:
- A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon
- A hard freeze warning will expire at 9 a.m.
- Highs will be the mid 20s across North Texas and we'll see mostly cloudy skies
MedStar receives overnight cold-related calls
6:57 a.m. — MedStar reports that they responded to 27 cold-related calls Thursday, seven of which were overnight.
Airports see delays, cancellations
6:25 a.m. — FlightAware reports the following delays and cancellations:
DFW Airport
Total delays: 48
Total cancellations: 97
Love Field
Total delays: 49
Total cancellations: 41