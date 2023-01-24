First Alert Weather Day: Live updates for Tuesday, Jan. 24

First Alert Weather Day: Live updates for Tuesday, Jan. 24get the free app
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up! Today is a First Alert Weather Day in North Texas and some parts of the area could see a rain/snow mix.
For much of the morning, an upper-level low will spin toward North Texas, giving way to widespread rain. Temperatures will be above freezing for much of the morning; However, some sleet is possible from time to time. A rumble of thunder is also not out of the question.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day. In fact, temperatures will fall into the 30s by afternoon and evening. As they begin to fall, some of the rain will transition to a rain/snow mix.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for parts of North Texas, for areas mainly north of I-20, from noon until midnight. The advisory includes Collin and Denton Counties.
For much of the DFW Metroplex, we're expecting little to no accumulation. If we do see some accumulations, it would likely happen on elevated and grassy surfaces, especially in Collin and Denton Counties a bit closer to Hwy. 380 and northward.
For our communities west of I-35W and north toward the Red River, higher accumulations are possible. Some areas could even see up to three inches of snow. Watch out for some slick or slushy roads, bridges and overpasses this evening and tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.
The chance for rain and snow will end late tonight as the upper-level low spins east of the viewing area. With temperatures in the 30s, we'll still need to be careful around bridges and overpasses, especially for our communities west and north toward the Red River where snow accumulations are more likely.
On Wednesday, clouds will hang around for much of the morning before our skies gradually clear later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Sunshine moves back into our forecast Thursday and Friday. Highs will be back in the low 60s by Friday afternoon.