First Alert Weather: Icy conditions continue Thursday morning

First Alert Weather: Icy conditions continue Thursday morningget the free app
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today, North Texas continues to see cold and icy conditions. Black ice continues to cover roads and freeways, creating dangerous driving conditions this morning. Some North Texans are waking up to power outages across North Texas. Warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon, but with that, more rain as well.
Flight delays and cancellations continue
6:05 a.m. - Flights out of North Texas continue to be delayed or cancelled this morning. Check with your airline for the status of your flight if you had plans to fly today.
DFW International Airport
Total delays today: 14
Total cancellations today: 510
Dallas Love Field Airport
Total delays today: 10
Total cancellations today: 34
Families waking up without power
6:00 a.m. - In parts of North Texas, Ice has weighed down power lines, causing them to sag. Oncor crews are working to restore power to those affected.
Schools closed Thursday, Feb. 2
5:25 a.m. - Several North Texas school districts have cancelled classes for the day, including Azle ISD, Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Plano ISD.
See our updated list of school closings here.
Oncor outages this morning
5:20 a.m. - Out of nearly 4 million customers, the following are being impacted by the winter weather in North Texas:
Active outages — 3.602
Affected customers — 135,089