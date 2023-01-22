Cowboys face 49ers for record-tying 9th time in playoffs: live updates

Cowboys face 49ers for record-tying 9th time in playoffs: live updatesget the free app
SANTA CLARA, Calif (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the record-tying ninth time in the playoffs.
Dallas has won five of the previous eight meetings, but lost at home to San Francisco in the wild-card round last season. The Niners come into the game on an 11-game winning streak that is their longest in 25 years.
The Cowboys snapped an eight-game road losing streak in the playoffs last week at Tampa Bay and are looking for their first berth in the NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season.
COWBOYS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Tony Pollard is the closest thing Dallas has to Christian McCaffrey's skillset. He has clearly become the primary threat over Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and might be the team's best offensive player. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry to 2.1 for Elliott in the wild-card victory. Pollard has eight plays of at least 30 yards this season, and three of them are catches — all for touchdowns.
49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Brock Purdy will be trying to join Joe Flacco (2008) and Mark Sanchez (2009) as the only rookie QBs to win two playoff starts. Purdy is 6-0 as a starter and has thrown at least two TD passes in seven straight games. He threw for 332 yards and three TDs last week and also rushed for a score, becoming the first rookie to account for at least four touchdowns in a playoff game.
KEY MATCHUP: Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb vs. San Francisco CB Charvarius Ward. The Niners have frequently used Ward on No. 1 receivers this season to good results, but he did get beat deep for a 50-yard TD last week by Seattle's DK Metcalf. If Ward can do a good job sticking close to Lamb that should give the pass rush extra time to get to Dak Prescott.
KEY INJURIES: Dallas LT Jason Peters is expected to be sidelined after injuring a hip against the Bucs. If so, the Cowboys would start the OL they settled on when eight-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith made his season debut in Week 15 coming off a torn hamstring and started on the right side instead of the left. Dallas decided at that time to leave rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith at LT. Peters' injury meant the return of Connor McGovern to LG, where Tyler Smith started last week.
S Jayron Kearse, a key piece in trying to defend against McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, injured a knee against Tampa Bay but could play.
DE Samson Ebukam and WR Jauan Jennings are expected to play for San Francisco despite being limited this week by ankle injuries.